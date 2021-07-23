KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The impact of various soil types on Kansas weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas has more than 300 different types of soil. This is something Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and I noticed while we were recently on the KSN Summer Road Trip. The soil in Western Kansas was dry compared to Central Kansas. Western Kansas soil is not as compact and is a looser texture. This means that it can be more difficult for this kind of soil to hold moisture. Typically in times of drought, Western Kansas hurts more than Central Kansas because of the soil composure.