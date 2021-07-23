Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: The impact of various soil types on Kansas weather

By Ronelle Williams
KSN.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas has more than 300 different types of soil. This is something Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and I noticed while we were recently on the KSN Summer Road Trip. The soil in Western Kansas was dry compared to Central Kansas. Western Kansas soil is not as compact and is a looser texture. This means that it can be more difficult for this kind of soil to hold moisture. Typically in times of drought, Western Kansas hurts more than Central Kansas because of the soil composure.

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Moisture#Drought#Extreme Weather#Ksnw#Central Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Antigo, WIwxpr.org

Storms Last Week Also Impacted Area Birds

Last week's storms didn't just impact us, as multiple animal care centers say they've been dealing with a lot more injuries. Raptor Education Group, Inc. in Antigo says the windy and rainy conditions are especially bad for young birds with injuries, since their mobility is limited. Its president, Marge Gibson,...
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild early, hot pattern returns

What a nice change of pace this recent weather has been! We ended up with 88 degrees on Sunday which was 5 degrees below average for this time of year. Monday is starting pleasant with temperatures only in the 70s across the state. Humidity levels are only moderate. We will make a run at the mid to upper 80s again by this afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy