A golfer was left red-faced on the practice range last week after he broke the head of his driver when attempting a golf swing training drill for the first time. It might be a practice drill that the likes of Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour pros have used in the past, but it's fair to say this golfer won't be trying it again - not judging by the state of his TaylorMade M4 driver head at least.