Strawberry Buttermilk Snowballs are a blessed mess

By Allison Robicelli
The Takeout
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn five days, I’ll be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the day I packed up my bags and left my hometown of Brooklyn, New York, for the beautiful, sunny shores of Baltimore, Maryland. And in eleven days, I’ll be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the first time I tasted a Baltimore snowball. Though half a decade has passed, I still remember it vividly: It didn’t contain the coarse, pebbly ice of snow cones, nor did it have the fluffy, snow-like texture of shaved ice. It was not slick and syrupy like an Italian ice, even though it was literally a cup of syrup-drenched ice. It had been pulverized into perfectly sized specks of “chewy ice,” not too big to break your teeth and not too fine to melt right away. A Baltimore snowball is just right.

