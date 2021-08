For a guy whose body seems to get bigger by the minute, Bryson DeChambeau has about 400 pounds of growing up to do. That senseless rant at his own equipment company last week was, in any context, an act of profound stupidity —the ultimate throw-your-partner-under-the-bus scenario. That it happened after the start of play at a major championship only earned DeChambeau double dumb-ass points. That he followed his diatribe with a predictable apology (on social media, of course) does little to reduce the swelling caused by man who has gotten far too big for his britches.