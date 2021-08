So quick recap, last week, Ken Kendrick got outed for sending a vaguely threatening email to a former Arizona AG and, at the time, current member of a law firm who represented the Diamondbacks after said AG controversially tweeted out that Kendrick is a terrible owner and should sell the team. At least one lawyer that Zach Buchanan spoke to said the email met the legal definition of a threat and a civil suit would not be out of the question. This all relates to PYW’s because I asked you all what the penalty should be for Kendrick if he would lose said civil suit. Your favorite suggestion came from NikT77, and let’s just say it started off a theme...