A Scottish cabinet minister has called for an investigation into alleged racial discrimination at a nursery that refused a place for his young daughter.Humza Yousaf, the devolved government’s health secretary, said a Dundee nursery had claimed there were no places available for his two-year-old daughter Amal.But he said a white friend who called to check was told there were places available on three afternoons a week at the same establishment.Mr Yousaf said further applications had been made as a test by other family members and reporters, with “white-sounding” and “ethnic-sounding” names being respectively accepted and rejected on the same day.A...