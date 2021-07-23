Cancel
Former Chiefs player Lional Dalton battling to find new kidney and stay alive

By Harold Kuntz
KSN.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – While current Kansas City Chiefs players battle for positions, former Chief Lional Dalton is battling to stay alive. Dalton played for the Chiefs for three seasons from 2004 to 2006. “I remember good BBQ, I remember Gates, I remember feeling like I was playing in...

