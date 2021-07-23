Former Chiefs player Lional Dalton battling to find new kidney and stay alive

Former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman is against the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, so much so that he compared it to racial segregation in a tweet Saturday. Sherman, who is white, blasted the league’s proposed policy of color-coded wristbands. “Funny, I thought we all agreed on the evils of segregation back in the 60s,” he wrote. The NFL issued a July 22 memo requiring teams to develop a visible way of telling vaccinated and unvaccinated players apart. It recommended color-coded wristbands but said teams were free to come up with their own policies. “Here we are again- only this time it’s based on personal health choices instead of skin color,” Sherman wrote. The NFL Players Association President JC Tretter dismissed the NFL’s proposal in a conversation in a conversation with reporters Thursday. “It's a nonsensical idea,” Tretter said. “It doesn't need to be a scarlet marking on people's helmets or wrists."
