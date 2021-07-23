Cancel
Jumbo Package: “FrenTchi” is looking healthy, Texas and Oklahoma blow off Big 12 conference call

By Josh Chatham
Roll 'Bama Roll
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday, everyone. First, some of the best news you’ll see today. Alex appears to be moving quite well, and he has been working hard in the weight room. Coming out of high school he was listed at an even 200 lbs. but looks every bit of the cited 235 in that video. He was a very raw prospect coming in, but the talent jumps off the screen. He also has a fascinating backstory after leaving his family in Paris at age 16 to chase his NBA dreams.

