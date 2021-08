GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report today announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of GXO Logistics, Inc., creating two independent, publicly traded companies. XPO is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage services, and GXO is the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world. XPO shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "XPO" and, effective today, GXO will begin "regular way" trading on the NYSE under the symbol "GXO."