Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Recap: South State Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 110.11% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $332,150,000 higher by 53.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $361,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.26

52-week low: $45.00

Price action over last quarter: down 13.15%

Company Description

South State Corp is a United States based bank holding company. It provides a wide range of banking services and products to its customers through a wholly-owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans through financial centers in South Carolina, North Carolina, northeast Georgia, and coastal Georgia. These services include demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Commercial Banking#South State Bank#Ssb#Stock Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

ArcBest Posts Record Revenue, Operating Income In Q2

Operating ratio moves favorably by 550 basis points; net income triples year-over-year results. The company's earnings per share tripled the prior-year results due to strong demand, favorable comparisons with 2020's second quarter. LTL and asset-light provider ArcBest Corp. reported on Monday record quarterly revenue and operating income with second-quarter revenue...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Biogen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 22 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Biogen. The company has an average price target of $419.73 with a high of $647.00 and a low of $245.00.
StocksBenzinga

Expert Ratings for Republic Services

Within the last quarter, Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Republic Services evaluate the company at an average price target of $121.64 with a high of $136.00 and a low of $109.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.65 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.120-$8.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.17 million-$912.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.54 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $32.600-$32.900 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$40.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.52 million.IRadimed also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: ON Semiconductor Q2 Earnings

Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 425.00% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.49. Revenue of $1,670,000,000 rose by 37.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,620,000,000. Outlook. ON Semiconductor...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Monmouth: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) _ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal third quarter. The Holmdel, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $19.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period. Funds from...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of Veeco Instruments's Earnings

On Tuesday, August 03, Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.04. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.76 million.Inovalon also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy