Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 23 from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks returned from the All-Star break resembling the same team that lost 66 of its 92 games prior to the hiatus, recording a total of three runs in back-to-back home losses to the Chicago Cubs. They've turned up the offense since, scoring 27 runs while matching a season high with four straight triumphs. The Diamondbacks hope to continue their surge when they visit the Cubs for the opener of a three-game series on Friday afternoon. Arizona began its winning streak with a 6-4 victory over Chicago on Sunday and followed by taking three straight against Pittsburgh for just its second series sweep of the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Eduardo Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Chicago Cubs#Era#Diamondbacks#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This massive trade package could land two Cubs stars

Fans knew something along these lines had to happen. It was unclear who it’d be with, but the Los Angeles Dodgers simply needed to show they were willing to be aggressive before the Friday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Now we have a telling indicator president of baseball operations Andrew...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Cubs batting gloves in first at bat with Yankees

Even though he is with the New York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Chicago Cubs batting gloves. The Chicago Cubs did not mess around when it came to selling at the trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Even though he is no longer in the Windy City, he still keeps a part of the Cubs with him.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Biggest Losers From the MLB Trade Deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline has passed and it was one of the most active in recent memory. There were a ton of deals that involved impact players being shipped all over the league. As much as it was hyped heading into it, this year's deadline surpassed all expectations. We've...
MLBESPN

Kris Bryant joins ex-Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez in mashing debut homer

Kris Bryant on Sunday joined former Chicago Cubs teammates Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in making an immediate good impression with his new team. The now San Francisco Giant hit a two-out solo shot in the third inning of a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros. Two days earlier, Rizzo crushed a 449-foot solo home run in his New York Yankees debut while Baez mashed a two-run dinger in his first game with the New York Mets the following day.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, pick, and more

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will face off for the third time at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick. These clubs have split the first two games of this four-game series. St. Louis has...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.

Comments / 0

Community Policy