Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 23 from proven computer model

The Arizona Diamondbacks returned from the All-Star break resembling the same team that lost 66 of its 92 games prior to the hiatus, recording a total of three runs in back-to-back home losses to the Chicago Cubs. They've turned up the offense since, scoring 27 runs while matching a season high with four straight triumphs. The Diamondbacks hope to continue their surge when they visit the Cubs for the opener of a three-game series on Friday afternoon. Arizona began its winning streak with a 6-4 victory over Chicago on Sunday and followed by taking three straight against Pittsburgh for just its second series sweep of the season.