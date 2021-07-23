Mask skeptics flood Johnson County Commission meeting, criticize public health officials’ recommendations
Fears about a new coronavirus variant and a call for indoor masking of school kids brought emotions to a boiling point at the Johnson County Commission meeting Thursday. A crowd of around 30 people – some of whom may have been responding to a call posted on social media – turned the stairwell outside the hearing chamber into a whooping, clapping anti-mask and anti-vaccination rally reminiscent of a few months ago.shawneemissionpost.com
