Olympic Opening Ceremony Is A Delicate Mix Of Celebration and Solemnity

The Tokyo Olympics history is yet to be written but the International Olympic Committee is always looking for the Olympics legacy in the city that has paid for the big event. Right now, Tokyo’s legacy looks awful. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOC and the Tokyo Olympic committee were looking at a large debt, possibly billions of dollars from the event. Then came COVID-19 and that forced the IOC to postpone the event for a year after various national Olympic committees said they were not showing up for the July 2020 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee was forced to postpone the event for a year. But in the countdown to the 2021 Tokyo event, COVID-19 was not going away although in May, 2021, the IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC Vice President John Coates of Australia guaranteed that the 2021 event would not be a public health problem.