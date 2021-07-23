Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan lawmakers help push through bipartisan bill to tackle PFAS

By Aaron Parseghian
Fox47News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. — A comprehensive bill spearheaded by Michigan lawmakers to tackle the growing PFAS problem is now heading to the Senate. “We're so committed to keep fighting for this,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D–Detroit) during a press conference Thursday. “We're going to keep sounding like broken records until this law gets signed by the president, because it's about protecting public health; it's about protecting our environment.”

