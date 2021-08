Right now, only a third of Southerners have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, compared to more than 50% for the rest of the U.S. We have to do better. For so many, we were finally getting back to enjoying fairs and festivals, live music, indoor dining at restaurants, large family gatherings and in-person church services. These very things that help define our beloved communities are again at risk. And once again, the South is at the top of another bad list that's putting our loved ones at risk.