The Afghan Government Retains Significant Military Capabilities, CIA Chief Says

In the days after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, there was no information forthcoming from the Capitol Police. The agency refused to brief the public or answer inquiries from the media. Even Congress was stonewalled. “We deserve to know what the hell is going on,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who chairs the subcommittee that oversees and funds the agency, “and I got to tell you, it’s a black box over there.” The radio silence shouldn’t have been a surprise, given the Capitol Police’s history of operating in secrecy with no regard for the public’s right to know.