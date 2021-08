New Cases: The top chart shows that the weekly number of new cases per 100,000 people in Illinois is 50 for the week ending July 22, a 42% increase from the week ending July 15 and a 138% increase from the week ending July 8. The number of new cases per week in the State are now 117% higher than they were on June 10, the day before the State moved to Phase 5. The trend is up.