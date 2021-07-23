Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

walls102.com
 10 days ago

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Crews are making progress against the nation’s largest wildfire in Oregon even as fires in neighboring California continue to threaten homes. The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, is 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes. Fire officials say they’ve surrounded much of the bottom half. An upper eastern edge is still advancing toward thousands of homes but authorities say the pace is slower than last week, when the fire exploded. In California, blowing embers from the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe ignited a fast-moving spot fire, prompting a new evacuation near Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bly, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Lake Tahoe#Topaz Lake#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
MusicNBC News

Lollapalooza music festival cancels DaBaby performance after homophobic remarks

The Lollapalooza music festival cancelled DaBaby's Sunday night performance in response to the rapper's recent homophobic remarks. Organizers of the Chicago event said in a statement on Sunday morning that the rapper's remarks were contrary to the spirit of Lollapalooza and that he had been removed from the lineup of the music festival's final night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy