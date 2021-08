The Mitchell Black teener baseball team lost two straight to Pierre on Tuesday. Post 8 defeated Mitchell 12-10 in Game 1 and 7-5 in Game 2. In Game 1, Mitchell scored seven runs in the first inning. Mitchell then scored two more runs in the bottom of the third to give them a 9-0 lead. Pierre would respond with a run of its own, scoring 12 runs at the top of the fifth and sixth to give them a 12-9 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh. Mitchell scored one run at the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to recover.