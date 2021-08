Do you like hot wings or any wings at all? I'm a fan and like all kinds of wings. It's really a mood thing for me but if really pressed to reveal my favorite kind, the best wings I have ever had were at Jay's Place in Oneonta, NY and they were crispy wings with a garlic and herb blend which is lip smackin' DELICIOUS! On the Jay's Place current menu, they list "Cajun Garlic" chicken wings but also say that any of their chicken wings are currently unavailable. I wonder if that is related to the chicken wing shortage we reported back in April? Perhaps it's still going on?