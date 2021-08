As you may guess from very early on in Cris Tales, you eventually have to beat the Time Empress. But she’s a tough one – so you might need some help. Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place. If you’re not yet fighting against the Time Empress for real, we’d recommend you scoot yourself off this page; spoilers will follow. But if you’re currently in the middle of battle and not sure what to do, read on.