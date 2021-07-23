Cancel
Hillsdale College's 1776 curriculum focuses on 'evidence,' says assistant provost

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - Hillsdale College in Michigan has launched a new free curriculum described as a “corrective agent against identity politics and critical race theory.”. “We live at a time right now where the very foundation of our nation is being questioned. We're having a national debate right now about whether the American founding is something that we should be ashamed of or something that we should be proud of,” said assistant provost Dr. Kathleen O’Toole to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We think that that's an important question for students and teachers to be able to take up responsibly in classrooms.”

