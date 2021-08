Police are trying to determine who dumped around four dozen tires in Lake Parker over the July 4 weekend. The city of Lakeland’s Brian Rewis told News Channel 8 it’s the most egregious case the city has seen since establishing a dumping hotline (863-834-DUMP) two years ago. “Once (tires) float out into the lake or sink to the bottom of the lake, they become a hazard for generations because they will not biodegrade,” he told Fox 13 News. | MORE: Lakeland anti-dumping info.