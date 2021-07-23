Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inspecting the Raiders’ AFC West Opponents

By Aidan Champion
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHNaf_0b5dYzRO00

The Raiders finished second place in the AFC West in the 2020-21 season with a .500 record.

They were only led by 14-2 AFC champions, Kansas City Chiefs. As the 2021-22 season approaches, it’s time to evaluate the best adversaries that Las Vegas will be competing against for the division throne.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are just two seasons out of a Super Bowl victory and a league MVP award claimed by arguably the best quarterback in the game.

Considering not much has changed, It would almost seem foolish to predict Kansas City to not win the division yet again.

The Raiders haven’t even sniffed competition with the division rival since the 2016 season when both teams tied for first in the AFC West with 12-4 records.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas and the rest of the AFC, the Chiefs may have grown even stronger over this offseason.

Kansas City signed seven new members to its offensive line, including Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a Super Bowl performance in which he was not well protected, throwing two interceptions and getting sacked three times. New additions to the offensive line could make for an even more versatile threat in the former MVP.

The Chiefs also added more talent to the other side of the line of scrimmage in defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who recorded 6.5 sacks last season.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders’ next division threat also made big strides this offseason, placing them at No. 3 on CBS sportswriter Cody Benjamin’s top 10 NFL offseasons.

To start, the Chargers will be starting the season with a new head coach in former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Staley led one of the best defenses in the league during his one season with the Rams.

Los Angeles will also be surrounding its reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Justin Herbert with another receiving weapon this year. The team added tight end, Jared Cook, from the New Orleans Saints back in March.

Cook is a two-time Pro Bowler and former Raider.

A strong defensive mind holding the reigns of the team and a new offensive assets to complement Herbert could have the Chargers being a serious challenger to the rest of the division.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 1

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
109
Followers
436
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc West#American Football#Afc#Cbs#Las Vegas Raiders#Twitter Hondocarpenter#Hikarukudo1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Could the Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts?

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is too valuable to another NFL organization’s potential success to remain on the Raiders’ bench for much longer. As NFL training camp marches on for all 32 NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, injuries are unfortunately inevitable. With that being said, it is never ideal to lose your starter at the position, let alone in training camp.
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Raiders standouts through first week of camp

It has only been three practices, without pads, and with very few reps of the first-team offense against the first-team defense, but some Raiders are still making their presence felt early in training camp. You know what you’re getting with the established stars—Derek Carr and Darren Waller have both looked...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Las Vegas Raiders

The Giants will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the season on November 7. Kickoff is tentatively set for 1:00 p.m. ET (it is subject to NFL flex scheduling), and it is the Giants' final game before their Week 10 bye. The Raiders’ 24-17 victory on December...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting the All-AFC West offense in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders have some work to do to win the AFC West in 2021, and here, we look at what an All-AFC West offense could look like this season. The 2021 season is nearly officially underway as we wrap up the remaining days in July, with the Las Vegas Raiders kicking off training camp on July 27. We are finally getting a full-fledged preseason on top of training camp, as the NFL transitions back into a degree of normalcy.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

How do the Broncos Stack up in the AFC West?

Being a mediocre team in any division (minus the NFC East) is tough, but being mediocre in the AFC West is brutal. Unfortunately, that’s where the Broncos sit right now. They haven’t won the division since 2015 and since then they have struggled to consistently beat any division rivals. The 2021-2022 season is an opportunity for the Broncos to end that streak. To understand if they can we first have to take a look at their rivals. Here’s a breakdown of the this year’s AFC west.
NFLYardbarker

Ranking Every AFC West Defensive Line Ahead Of Training Camp

In 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders fielded one of the worst defensive lines in the league. After many changes, the unit looks to be at least passable in 2021. However, in comparison to the rest of the AFC West, where does it rank?. So where do the Raiders rank?. 1....
NFLmilehighsports.com

Could the Broncos have the AFC West’s best WR corps by season’s end?

The Broncos have invested a ton of assets at wide receiver over recent drafts, but are these moves paying off?. To answer that question, let’s take a look at how the Broncos’ talent at wide receiver compares to the other teams in the division in a continuation of our ongoing series ranking the AFC West at each position group.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

AFC West Primer: Where Do The Chargers Positions Rank Offensively?

AFC West Primer: Where Do The Chargers Positions Rank Offensively?. Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs are heavy favorites to win the AFC West division. While they may be favorites, walking away with the division title will not be that easy for them. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both have competitive rosters and even the Raiders have enough quality pieces to steal wins. Here we will be comparing the Chargers offensive position groups to the rest of the AFC West.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Jets, Raiders

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater reflected on his time spent in Minnesota with the Vikings, and he learned a “keep shooting” mentality from former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson, something he carries with him today. “We think of being basketball players and then quarterbacks,” Bridgewater said via BroncosWire. “When I was on...
NFLCBS Sports

Raiders' BJ Emmons: Brought in by Raiders

Emmons was signed by the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Emmons and Darius Jackson were both brought in to give Vegas some available bodies in the backfield with Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While Emmons will have an opportunity to impress the coaching staff while the team's thin at running back, he'll likely still face an uphill battle for a roster spot once the sidelined players return.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

AFC West training camp storylines to watch

The AFC West hosts a slew of intriguing teams heading into the 2021 training camp cycle. The Chiefs are a perennial powerhouse with the most impressive quarterback in the league. The Chargers look to match that offensive output with their own impressive talent at QB (along with a few incredible defensive talents). The Broncos have one of the more well-built rosters in the league but lack a passer. And the Raiders are the teenage rebels that do whatever they want despite the sound guidance from their parents. It’s a fun group of NFL teams!
NFLNFL

AFC West training camp preview: Broncos' QB battle looms; Chiefs to make another title run?

2020 record: 5-11 Location: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colorado. Most important position battle: Quarterback. This position has been unsettled for the past five years. It probably won't be decided in training camp, either. The plan is for inconsistent incumbent Drew Lock and veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater to split reps 50-50 leading up to the opener. Regardless of who earns the Week 1 nod, expect both to see the field this season. There are some strong parallels here to the 2020 Bears' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. That's not a good thing, of course. Lock, who co-led the NFL with 15 interceptions last year as his completion percentage (57.3) plummeted, is presumably staring down his final chance with the Broncos to demonstrate that he's an NFL starter. Bridgewater is likely no more than a one-year insurance policy in the event Lock falters. To be fair, that isn't a given. The 24-year-old has played in just 18 games over his first two seasons. While there aren't many positive trends -- his sack percentage (3.9) is exceptional -- his physical gifts justify giving him a longer look. But like many in Denver these days, he's running out of time.
NFLYardbarker

The Black Hole: Go Inside the Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, Nev.--People are hungry for information on their beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and I am here with a smorgasbord of food. Let's dig right into the latest on your beloved Silver and Black. I get a lot of nuggets and information that alone are not big enough for a story....
NFLCBS Sports

AFC under-the-radar training camp battles 2021: Raiders' former first-rounders clash at safety and more

Welcome back football, and welcome back tweets from beat reporters on sidelines. I've missed you so. The teams that have starting quarterback competitions… those will take up most of the attention, and rightfully so. Since returning from vacation I have been seeking the most under-the-radar camp battles for all 32 teams. I have texted with and called coaches, personnel members and various sources across the league to come up with the best non-obvious battles heading into camp.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 53-man roster prediction entering 2021 training camp

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden (left) and general manager Mike Mayock walk off the field after the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Training camp is here, and with...

Comments / 1

Community Policy