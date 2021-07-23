Cancel
Ocala, FL

16-year-old boy fatally shot at Ocala apartment complex

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago

A 16-year-old boy died after he was shot multiple times at an Ocala apartment complex Thursday night, police said.

The Ocala Police Department responded to a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. at the Sutton Place apartment complex on the 500 block of northeast 23rd Circl.

Authorities arrived and found the teen critically injured. He was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead early Friday morning, OPD said.

Detectives are investigating the scene and OPD is working with the victim’s family.

OPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call 352-369-7000.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

