Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Might Be Shading The Movie That Brought Them Together, And Lala Kent Seems To Be Shading Them Right Back

By Ben Henry
buzzfeednews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be involved in some drama, after they were accused of throwing shade at the movie that brought them together. Megan and MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — met on the set of thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass when it began filming last March, and the couple's relationship soon began to blossom.

Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Lala Kent And Megan Fox

Lala Kent and Megan Fox got to know each other while Fox was filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which was directed by Kent's fiance, Randall Emmett. It's unclear just how much time the two women spent together throughout the production process, but Kent had nothing but great things to say about Fox — and her beau Machine Gun Kelly — during an interview with Hollywood Life back in May. "I don't know what will happen with them. I think that they're a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They're both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids," Kent told the outlet.
CelebritiesPopculture

Travis Barker's Ex Criticizes His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian for 'Copying' Romantic Moments

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been packing on the PDA since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day, even fueling engagement rumors. The blink-182 drummer's ex-wife, former Miss USA and Playboy Bunny Shanna Moakler, hasn't been too pleased by their loved-up status and has been shading the couple the entire way. In her latest interview with Us Weekly, Moakler claimed that Barker was "recycling" movies from their romance on Kardashian. "I’m not bothered by them and I don’t even find them even scandalous or whatever," she assured readers. "Like, if you’re in love and you want to show that off, go for it."
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Shades Lala Kent’s Appearance In An Instagram Poll; Compares Lala’s Face To Gollum From Lord of the Rings

Here we go again — Kelly Dodd, a recently (and finally) fired cast member of the Real Housewives of Orange County, is at it again. This woman truly can’t stop herself from shutting up and not saying and doing the most offensive things she can possibly think of. I guess that’s what happens when you […] The post Kelly Dodd Shades Lala Kent’s Appearance In An Instagram Poll; Compares Lala’s Face To Gollum From Lord of the Rings appeared first on Reality Tea.
MoviesAOL Corp

Trash! MGK Seemingly Shades His and Megan Fox’s New Movie

A less-than-positive review. Machine Gun Kelly seemingly shaded his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, after it was released. “If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, July 23. The Texas native’s slam...
MoviesCosmopolitan

Uh, Pretty Sure Machine Gun Kelly Just Called His and Megan Fox’s New Movie "Trash"

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly skipped the premiere of their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, there's been a lot of speculation that they aren't happy with it / don't like it / don't want to promote it. And um...it seems like that might be the case! At least judging from Machine Gun Kelly hopping on Twitter to write " if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji]."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Lala Kent Throw Shade At Scheana Shay’s Appearance?!

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay’s friendship has been hot-and-cold over the years. It was Scheana who was the one who was welcoming to Lala when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. The rest of the group of girls weren’t as welcoming. Last summer, their friendship nearly ended because of their social media feud.
CelebritiesElle

Machine Gun Kelly Used To Have A Megan Fox Poster In His Bedroom

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted to having a Megan Fox poster up in his teenage bedroom. Wow, dreams really do come true. In a new interview, the singer, who has been dating the actress for over a year, revealed he used to fantasise about being with his now-girlfriend. Real name Colson Baker, 31, the GQ profile revealed:
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Megan Fox took role to meet Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox signed up for'Midnight in the Switchgrass' to "meet" Machine Gun Kelly. The 35-year-old actress found love on the set of the film with the rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - and she claimed she felt driven to be in the movie because "the universe" told her it would be "rewarding" for her in some way.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Treat Her 3 Kids To A Fun Day Out For Painting Class — Photo

Megan Fox was accompanied by her beau Machine Gun Kelly while treating her three kids — whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green — to a painting class in L.A. Megan Fox, 35, was on mom duty on Sunday, July 18 during a fun outing to a painting class with her three children: Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4. The Transformers actress was pictured with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, and her three kids, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, at the Color Me Mine painting studio in Los Angeles. Megan was dressed in a gray shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, while MGK (real name Colson Baker) wore a Rolling Stones t-shirt and red checkered trousers. The couple and Megan’s kids all wore matching white face masks for the family outing.
Celebritiesaustinnews.net

Machine Gun Kelly shades his own film in new cryptic tweet

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly on Friday made a comment about "trash" movies, days after he and his girlfriend Megan Fox skipped the premiere of their latest movie, 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. According to Fox News, Megan skipped the event due to the...
Moviesarcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly brands his movie 'trash'

Machine Gun Kelly has branded his and Megan Fox's movie as "trash". The rapper and his girlfriend - who met on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' - decided to skip the movie's premiere in California, citing the "recent California mask mandate and rise of COVID cases", but now Kelly has publicly slammed the movie, calling it rubbish.
Movieswmleader.com

Machine Gun Kelly Appears to Imply Megan Fox’s New Film is ‘Trash’

And it appears director Randall Emmett’s fiancée Lala Kent has been throwing the shade right back. Machine Gun Kelly’s new film is “trash”… according to Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper stars, alongside girlfriend Megan Fox, in the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, which currently has a Rotten Tomatoes stinky...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Machine Gun Kelly loved Megan Fox when he was a teenager

Machine Gun Kelly was already a fan of Megan Fox as a teenager and even wanted to marry her at some point, as he now admitted. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has now revealed that he was already raving about his current girlfriend Megan Fox as a boy and even had a poster of her hanging in his bedroom as a teenager – years before the couple finally got together.

