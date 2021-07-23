Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Might Be Shading The Movie That Brought Them Together, And Lala Kent Seems To Be Shading Them Right Back
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be involved in some drama, after they were accused of throwing shade at the movie that brought them together. Megan and MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — met on the set of thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass when it began filming last March, and the couple's relationship soon began to blossom.www.buzzfeednews.com
Comments / 0