Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

EDU Stock Fell Over 60% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) fell by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) fell by over 40% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that the Chinese government is reportedly considering converting tutoring companies into non-profit organizations.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Stock Prices#Bloomberg#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stockspulse2.com

GE Stock: 1-for-8 Reverse Split Now In Effect

The 1-for-8 reverse stock split for GE (NYSE:GE) is now in effect. These are the details. A couple of months ago, GE (NYSE:GE) announced that it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split previously approved by GE shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. GE common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock Price Increases Over 4.5% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 4.5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) – a premium smart electric vehicle market in China – increased by over 4.5% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to NIO’s July 2021 delivery results.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.92.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) retreated on Thursday after the social media specialist reported second-quarter results and warned of a growth slowdown later this year. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Facebook stock was down more than 4%. So what. Facebook's revenue surged 56% year over year to $29.1 billion, fueled by...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Fell This Week

Robinhood went public on Thursday at $38 apiece, but promptly fell. The company's first-day performance was among the worst in history. Despite the fall, Robinhood still has a lot of fans on Wall Street. What happened. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) finally made its public debut this week, and made headlines for...
Stockspulse2.com

INTC Stock: $70 Target From BMO Capital

The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have received a price target decrease from $75 to $70 by BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have received a price target decrease from $75 to $70 by BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

AFRM Stock: $76 Target From Mizuho

The shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AFRM) have received a price target drop from $90 to $76 by Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AFRM) have received a price target decrease from $90 to $76 by Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev assigned Affirm shares a “Buy” rating.
Stockspulse2.com

JPM Stock: $166 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target increase from $150 to $166. These are the details. The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target increase from $150 to $166. And Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck is maintaining an “Underweight” rating.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Strong Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares rose 4.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $745.80 and last traded at $744.78. Approximately 13,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,004,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $713.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tronox Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE:TROX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. Tronox has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Stockspulse2.com

LOW Stock: $210 Target From Wedbush

The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) have received a price target drop from $225 to $210 by Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) have received a price target drop from $225 to $210 by Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Lowe’s shares from an “Outperform” rating to “Neutral.”
Electronicsmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BHE stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $945.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56.
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock: $25 Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded DiDi shares from an “Overweight” rating to “Neutral.”
Stockspulse2.com

GPS Stock: $42 Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have received a price target increase from $38 to $42 by Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have received a price target increase from $38 to $42 by Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone upgraded Gap shares to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating.
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Stock Increased 3.15%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) increased 3.15% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) increased 3.15% today, going from a previous close of $102.95 to $106.19. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased over 15% in the past 5 trading days.
Stockspulse2.com

DISH Stock: $40 Target From MoffettNathanson

The shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have received a price target increase from $15 to $40 by MoffettNathanson. These are the details. The shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have received a price target increase from $15 to $40 by MoffettNathanson. And MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett had upgraded Dish shares from a “Sell” rating to “Neutral.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Fell More Than 14% Today

Shares of biotechnology name Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) were down on the order of 14.3% in Monday's trading, following through on Friday's intraday reversal of a big news-driven gain. With time to put that news into the proper context, investors still see the company's stock as being overvalued. So what. Monday's...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Fell on Tuesday

Tesla's top and bottom lines both came in ahead of analyst estimates. One analyst thinks the growth stock's valuation is too high. The electric-car maker saw record vehicle demand in Q2. What happened. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell sharply on Tuesday, declining nearly 4% as of 11:40 a.m. EDT. The...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Chinese Education Stocks: What’s Happening With TAL, GOTU and EDU Today?

Chinese education stocks are taking a beating on Friday thanks to new restrictions placed on them by their home country’s government. According to recent reports, China is cracking down further on education companies. That includes no longer allowing them to raise money through stock listings. This comes as China has been working to keep companies based out of it from listing shares on U.S. exchanges.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Carnival Stock Just Fell

About two weeks ago, Carnival stock (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) hit an iceberg, when the cruise company announced it would spend $2 billion to buy back some of its debt. In Thursday trading, Carnival stock is going down again -- falling 2.4% through 10:30 a.m. EDT -- and the reason this time is because of how Carnival plans to pay for buying back its debt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy