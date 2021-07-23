Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GOTU Stock Fell Over 55% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) fell over 55% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) fell over 55% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that the Chinese government is reportedly considering converting tutoring companies into non-profit organizations.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Gotu#Gaotu Techedu Inc#Bloomberg#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksHerald Tribune

THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: Shorting stocks is folly for the typical investor

One question I’m sometimes asked by aggressive investors: "Is 'shorting stocks' a way to make outsize returns?" My answer is unequivocal: No! Investors can buy individual stocks or mutual funds depending on their tastes. The critical thing these have in common is the investor owns something. Shorting stocks is quite...
Stockspulse2.com

GE Stock: 1-for-8 Reverse Split Now In Effect

The 1-for-8 reverse stock split for GE (NYSE:GE) is now in effect. These are the details. A couple of months ago, GE (NYSE:GE) announced that it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split previously approved by GE shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. GE common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2, 2021.
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock Price Increases Over 4.5% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 4.5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) – a premium smart electric vehicle market in China – increased by over 4.5% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to NIO’s July 2021 delivery results.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) retreated on Thursday after the social media specialist reported second-quarter results and warned of a growth slowdown later this year. As of 3 p.m. EDT, Facebook stock was down more than 4%. So what. Facebook's revenue surged 56% year over year to $29.1 billion, fueled by...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robinhood Stock Fell This Week

Robinhood went public on Thursday at $38 apiece, but promptly fell. The company's first-day performance was among the worst in history. Despite the fall, Robinhood still has a lot of fans on Wall Street. What happened. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) finally made its public debut this week, and made headlines for...
Stockspulse2.com

AMZN Stock: $4,200 Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target decrease from $4,400 to $4,200 by Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have received a price target decrease from $4,400 to $4,200 by Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is maintaining an “Outperform” on the company shares.
Stockspulse2.com

AFRM Stock: $76 Target From Mizuho

The shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AFRM) have received a price target drop from $90 to $76 by Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: AFRM) have received a price target decrease from $90 to $76 by Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev assigned Affirm shares a “Buy” rating.
Stockspulse2.com

JPM Stock: $166 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target increase from $150 to $166. These are the details. The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) have received a price target increase from $150 to $166. And Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck is maintaining an “Underweight” rating.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tronox Holdings plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE:TROX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. Tronox has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.
Stockspulse2.com

DIDI Stock: $25 Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) have received a $25 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded DiDi shares from an “Overweight” rating to “Neutral.”
Stockspulse2.com

SIX Stock: $50 Target From Wedbush

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) have received a price target increase from $44 to $50 by Wedbush. These are the details. The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) have received a price target increase from $44 to $50 by Wedbush. And Wedbush analyst James Hardiman upgraded Six Flags shares from a “Neutral” rating to “Outperform.”
Stockspulse2.com

GPS Stock: $42 Target From Deutsche Bank

The shares of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have received a price target increase from $38 to $42 by Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) have received a price target increase from $38 to $42 by Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone upgraded Gap shares to a “Buy” rating from a “Hold” rating.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Fell on Tuesday

Tesla's top and bottom lines both came in ahead of analyst estimates. One analyst thinks the growth stock's valuation is too high. The electric-car maker saw record vehicle demand in Q2. What happened. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell sharply on Tuesday, declining nearly 4% as of 11:40 a.m. EDT. The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Stock Just Fell 4%

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) dropped 4% as of 10 a.m. EDT Monday, and given the headlines coming out of China last week regarding how the government is cracking down on tech companies left and right, this is not too surprising. But as it turns out, Alibaba shareholders in particular have something even more specific to worry about: the digital yuan.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Fell Nearly 5% on Wednesday

Netflix reported huge increases in its content creation and marketing spending, which led to a miss on the bottom line. Long-term investors should see this share price drop as an opportunity to buy a fantastic stock at a temporary discount. What happened. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell by as much...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “. Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a...
Stockspulse2.com

DISH Stock: $40 Target From MoffettNathanson

The shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have received a price target increase from $15 to $40 by MoffettNathanson. These are the details. The shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) have received a price target increase from $15 to $40 by MoffettNathanson. And MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett had upgraded Dish shares from a “Sell” rating to “Neutral.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy