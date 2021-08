An early chance to win silverware for the season presents itself for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel with the Uefa Super Cup.The Blues will head into the match as favourites having established themselves as champions of Europe, thanks to a memorable victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of last season.It might have been an all-English affair in the Super Cup, too - but the red half of Manchester also suffered defeat in a final, Villarreal prevailing on penalties and beating Man United in the Europa League.The Champions League winners have won this fixture in seven...