Decoding Lily Allen’s big fashion comeback

By Bethan Holt,
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘I’m not meant to be instagramming atm but I look too cute tbh,’ Lily Allen wrote as a caption next to a recent post showing her wearing a fitted black tank top with a pair of ultra wide-legged pink Katharine Hepburn trousers. Allen, who is preparing to star in a...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Lily Allen
Person
David Harbour
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Italian Fashion#Fashion Plate#Chanel#Nike Air Force#Telegraph
