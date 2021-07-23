Cancel
Ottawa County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ottawa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR CENTRAL OTTAWA COUNTY At 755 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in the Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Nunica areas. Minor flooding is expected this morning. Some locations that may see flooding include Grand Haven, Coopersville, Ferrysburg, Spring Lake, Allendale, Nunica, Eastmanville and Lamont.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Nunica
