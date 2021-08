Community-centric PMS provider uplifts hoteliers with the continuation of its “Hospitality ROCKS!” theme. RICHARDSON, TX – July 27, 2021 – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, today announces its official participation at AAHOACON21, an annual trade show hosted by the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. Set to showcase the latest advances in cloud-based PMS technology at booth #854, Visual Matrix will further continue promoting its “Hospitality ROCKS!” theme following the success of two customer appreciation events that utilized the same theme to boost industry morale and collaboration.