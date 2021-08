As the Tokyo Olympic Games begin, the shadow of controversy already hangs over them. During the U.S. Olympic trials, champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana use and received a suspension that effectively barred her from competing, inciting outrage from those who feel that the drug is not a performance enhancer. In addition, hammer thrower Gwen Berry’s act of protest on the medal stand at the track and field trials incensed conservative critics, who demanded that Berry not be allowed to represent the nation.