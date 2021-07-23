'I caught an iPhone!' — man hooks an iPhone lost in a river for 8 months
A man out fishing managed to hook an iPhone that had been lost for eight months. The iPhone was returned to its owner thanks to a photo that was with it. A man out fishing the Waccamaw River in Horry County, SC managed to hook more than he bargained for when his line rose from the water with an iPhone attached. It turned out the iPhone had been missing for eight months before it was found — and successfully returned to its owner.www.imore.com
