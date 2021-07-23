Mild Temperatures Today with Smoke and Haze – Mark

After the 9th coolest July (when looking at the average high) and only one of ten Julys without a high of 99° or higher, we’re expecting to kick off the first Monday of August with significantly cooler than normal conditions all thanks to high rain chances. We’re starting with morning showers and thunderstorms but we’re also expecting rain coverage to waver throughout the day. The highest potential for morning showers and non-severe storms will be near and north of Highway 84. The early morning rain should start to wane by mid-morning. A cold front in the middle of the atmosphere should swing through during the lunch hour and this afternoon which will raise those rain chances back up. Overall, today’s rain chances are near 60%. There will be some spots in Central Texas that entirely miss out on rain, but everyone has a chance. While the morning rain chances should be for the northern half of the area, the southern half of our area is favored for the afternoon rain. With today’s widely scattered rain and north winds behind Sunday’s front, high temperatures will be significantly below normal today. We’re starting out near normal in the mid-70s, however high temperatures should only warm into the mid-80s on average. If you miss out on rain, your high temperature may be closer to 90° but if you see multiple waves of rain, expect highs to only reach the low 80s.