Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Deal to create $22 billion German property giant stumbles

By Alexander Hübner
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsAwm_0b5dUXmK00

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Europe’s biggest real estate takeover could fall through, at least for now, after Germany’s Vonovia warned on Friday that it likely had not secured the backing of enough shareholders in its target Deutsche Wohnen.

The deadline for Deutsche Wohnen shareholders to tender stock passed at midnight on Wednesday and Vonovia needs to collect at least 50% of its rival’s shares for the deal to proceed.

Vonovia said the latest tally indicated it had only received commitments for 47.6%. A final result is due Monday.

The deal would create a $22 billion property giant with 550,000 apartments.

“A combination of the two companies makes a lot of sense,” Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch said in a statement. “Unfortunately, an insufficient proportion of the current shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen have turned in their shares.”

The deal has been controversial in Germany amid tensions over soaring rents ahead of general elections in September. Executives have promised the merged company would work with politicians on providing affordable housing.

The offer price of 52 euros per share was fair, Vonovia said on Friday, though it would now “carefully consider all options available to it”, including the launch of another public offer that could potentially sweeten the deal.

Buch failed in his 2016 attempt to take over Deutsche Wohnen. But unlike last time, Deutsche Wohnen’s CEO favours the deal.

“The challenges on the real estate market could be shouldered even better together,” Deutsche Wohnen CEO Michael Zahn said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said some hedge funds, which hold about a third of Deutsche Wohnen’s stock, may not have tendered shares in the hope a deal would eventually go through at a higher price.

Complicating matters, a number of hedge funds and index funds that hold Deutsche Wohnen shares are only able to trade in their shares once the minimum acceptance quota has been reached, Vonovia said.

“We aren’t in distress,” Buch later told Reuters in an interview. “Vonovia can proceed as before even without Deutsche Wohnen. Our business model isn’t in question.”

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Affordable Housing#Duesseldorf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Country
Germany
Related
Real Estateirei.com

BMO Residential Europe Fund completes first closing

BMO Real Estate Partners has completed a first close of its BMO Residential Europe Fund, which provides international institutional clients access to a portfolio of properties across the premium, mid-market and affordable residential sectors, including senior living and best accessibility in metropolitan areas. BMO REP said the fund has a...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Vonovia to make new Deutsche Wohnen offer at 53 eur/shr

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German real estate company Vonovia is launching a fresh attempt to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen with a sweetened bid valuing the company at 19.1 billion euro ($22.7 billion), it said on Sunday. Vonovia is planning to submit a new offer at 53 euros per Deutsche Wohnen share, subject...
EnvironmentMetro International

German insurers expect up to $6.5 billion in storm claims

MUNICH (Reuters) -German insurance industry association GDV estimates that there will be up to 5.5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in claims from storms that brought catastrophic flooding to parts of the country this month. The revised estimate of between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros is up from an initial...
Real Estateatlantanews.net

Property Management Medford To Get Best Profitable Deal

In the modern era, having a property is essential, and those who have more than required needs to utilize it in the best manner to benefit from that. If one's property is vacant, it can be possible to put it on rent and for that, they need to contact some property management companies that will advertise, list, recruit it to bring profit for all. But before renting your property, you need to know what renters are, are they the right people to rent? So with rogue valley property management for right property management medford are to get out of all worries. With the company's help, one needs not to worry much about it since the management system takes if of screening of the renters before showing them the property.
Environmentb975.com

German floods cause insured losses of over $1.2 billion -MSK

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The record floods that have devastated parts of Germany and killed at least 170 in the country are estimated to have caused more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in insured losses, actuary company MSK said on Tuesday. The floods, which started last week Wednesday, turned roads into...
Gardena, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Faraday Future Goes Public in $1 Billion Deal

Electric vehicle company Faraday Future Inc. made its debut as a public company July 22, closing its first day of trading on the Nasdaq at $13.98 a share. The Gardena-based company went public in a deal with New York-based blank check company Property Solutions Acquisitions Corp. that gives the beleaguered auto maker $1 billion toward the production of its flagship FF 91 crossover vehicle, which it plans to release within the next 12 months.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Is the Housing Boom Over?

From May to June 2021, pending sales on existing homes have gone down almost 2%. Analysts say this could signal that the pandemic housing boom is coming to an end. New data released by the National Association of Realtors found that pending sales from May to June not only dropped, but sales were also down by 1.9% compared to June 2020.
Industryaviationtoday.com

Lilium Expands into Brazil with Billion Dollar Azul Deal

Lilium will be taking its electric air taxi network to Brazil with a new partnership with Azul S.A., a Brazilian airline, that includes a purchase order totaling $1 billion, the company announced on August 2. The new partnership will build an exclusive network for Lilium’s electric vertical takeoff and landing...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Volkswagen in Talks Over $3 Billion Deal for Europcar

PARIS (Reuters) -A consortium led by German automaker Volkswagen is in advanced talks to buy Europcar in a deal that would value the French car rental company's equity at about 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion). Europcar confirmed on Tuesday it was discussing a potential offer at around 0.50 euros per...
POTUSNPR

U.S.-German Deal Will Lead To The Completion Of Russian Gas Pipeline

The U.S. and Germany have reached an agreement that will allow a Russian gas pipeline to be finished. The two countries have been fighting for a long time over Nord Stream 2. But now Ukraine is worried. NPR's Jackie Northam explains why. JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: The Nord Stream 2 natural...
Businessvgchartz.com

Tencent to Acquire Sumo in $1.27 Billion Deal - News

Chinese gaming company, Tencent Holding, has announced its intention to acquire British studio Sumo Group in a $1.27 billion deal. Tencent already owns an 8.75 percent stake in Sumo, which made them the second biggest shareholder. Sumo has 14 studios across five countries and would be best known for developing Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Crackdown 3, and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Billionaire Agarwal’s Sterlite Power hires banks for IPO

(Aug 2): Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has picked banks for its planned initial public offering in Mumbai, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The electricity transmission infrastructure firm, part of Agarwal’s Vedanta group, has selected Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd. and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy