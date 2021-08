Osama bin Laden's decision to launch the 9/11 attacks made him one of the most consequential figures of the early 21st century. The ensuing "war on terror" cost the United States trillions of dollars and the lives of more than 7,000 American service personnel, and tens of thousands more people were killed in seemingly endless wars around the Muslim world. After 9/11, bin Laden was reviled as a mass murderer but also, in some quarters, celebrated as a hero who had ostensibly stood up to the all-powerful United States. As a result, many myths have proliferated about this man who changed the course of history.