IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,280. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.