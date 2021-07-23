Cancel
Saint Joseph County, MI

Name of motorcyclist killed in St. Joseph County crash released

By Brandon James
wkzo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities in St. Joseph County have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week. 47-year-old Florin Olarean from Sturgis was riding his bike on Lutz Rd. near Dickinson Rd. in Florence Township Tuesday afternoon when a pick-up truck slowed to make a turn but then quickly changed direction. Olarean was following behind and a collision occurred when the truck changed course, throwing him from his motorcylce.

