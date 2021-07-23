Name of motorcyclist killed in St. Joseph County crash released

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities in St. Joseph County have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week. 47-year-old Florin Olarean from Sturgis was riding his bike on Lutz Rd. near Dickinson Rd. in Florence Township Tuesday afternoon when a pick-up truck slowed to make a turn but then quickly changed direction. Olarean was following behind and a collision occurred when the truck changed course, throwing him from his motorcylce.