Iowa schools work to curb classroom violence, disruption with state grants
A new school will open this fall in the Eastern Allamakee Community School District, but only two students are enrolled. Under a grant program from the Department of Education, the district plans to convert a defunct middle school building into Kee Connect, a facility with two new therapeutic classrooms that can accommodate up to 20 students who need additional mental health or behavioral support.iowacapitaldispatch.com
