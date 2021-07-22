Cancel
The 1000-year heatwave

By Latoya Bond
thecherrycreeknews.com
Cover picture for the articleAn international team of weather and climate experts known as the “World Weather Attribution” project has analyzed the late June heatwave in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and come to a preliminary conclusion that the event was a roughly 1-in-1,000-year event in today’s climate. (The results are preliminary because, while the methods the experts used have been applied to many other published studies like this, this specific analysis has not yet been formally reviewed by other experts.) If they are correct, it would have been at least 150 times rarer before global warming. Theoretically, a 1-in-150,000-year event—so rare, they concluded, that it’s fair to say it would have been “virtually impossible” in pre-industrial times. Taken at face value, it would also mean that events like that aren’t about to become common any time soon.

EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

From floods to heatwaves: Does climate change cause extreme weather?

Mudslides and flooding triggered by torrential rains hit towns surrounding Lake Como last week. It follows deadly floods in Germany and China earlier in July. Canada and western U.S. states have been experience record-breaking temperatures. Siberia has also been experiencing a heatwave and forest fires. Climate experts say global warming...
Agriculturesouthernminn.com

Heatwave makes vegetables misbehave

Minnesota is moving through another heatwave, and Extension educators across Minnesota are fielding questions about poorly yielding vegetable gardens. Bushy cucumber plants with no fruit, tomatoes not ripening, and beans with no flowers are being reported. The causes behind many of these phenomena are related to persistent high temperatures. The...

