Team USA flag bearer Eddy Alvarez returns to the Olympics, this time in baseball, looking for redemption
As he stood with his speedskating teammates on the podium at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, Eddy Alvarez felt immense pride. He also felt a pang of envy. It wasn’t his team atop the podium as medals were handed out for the 5,000-meter relay, it was Russia’s. That wasn’t the Star Spangled Banner blaring over the loudspeakers, it was the “State Anthem of the Russian Federation.”www.sltrib.com
Comments / 0