Scout troop hosts give back as Roseto Big Time returns

When the West Beloit 4-H Club did their annual Westside Park cleanup last Fall, members noticed that there weren’t any benches around the new playground equipment. At the next meeting the club decided that they were going to make a difference in the community by raising money to purchase benches, and replace a couple of the outdated tables. The benches and tables are made of recycled tires. Youth from the club split into committees and communicated with city staff and the City Council (Communication Committee), wrote a grant to Mitchell County Communities That Care (Grant-Writing Committee), and held two fundraisers for the project (Fundraising Committee). The club raised over $2,800 and presented the money to the City of Beloit for the purchase of tables and benches. The project was a great way for the club to give back to the Beloit community and learn valuable skills as well. Participating members shown are from left to right, front row: Miles Weston, Elliot Weston, Breckyn LeSage, Isabella Ludwig, Kate Ludwig, Scarlett Ludwig, Reagan Cheney. Back row: Morgan Weston, Sierra Kopsa, Ella Manning, Emmery Manning, Heather Weston (4-H Leader). Sharon Sahlfeld photo.