Maine State

FBI and Maine State Police Announce Up to $10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of the "Thirsty Bandit"

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 9 days ago

Maine State Police

Maine State News by River Lange-Wright

The FBI and the Maine State Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the “Thirsty Bandit,” a bank robber who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 8:49 a.m., the unknown male subject entered the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union, 500 Main Street, in Corinth, Maine, and allegedly committed an armed robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 130-150 pounds, and has a slender build.

The suspect wore a dark baseball cap with an unknown logo, sunglasses, a dark-colored facemask, a blue button-down shirt over a t-shirt, khaki pants, and blue medical gloves.

He entered the bank, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded the tellers empty their drawers. The suspect then placed the money into a black bag with handles before fleeing on foot.

Prior to the robbery, the man was seen at a nearby store grabbing something from the cooler to drink, which is why he’s been nicknamed the “Thirsty Bandit.”

“This individual needs to be apprehended before anyone gets hurt which is why we are asking the public to pay close attention to these photos to see if they recognize him,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We hope the possibility of a $10,000 reward will incentivize people to do the right thing and reach out to us if they have any information that could help us identify, arrest, and prosecute this man.”

“The Maine State Police is working tirelessly to find the individual who perpetrated this crime,” said Maine State Police Lt. Michael Johnston. “We believe the man is still in Maine and that someone knows who and where he is. Our hope is someone will come forward with information that will lead to this individual’s apprehension and arrest.”

The FBI is offering a monetary reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of this individual. Anyone with information should call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 or the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

