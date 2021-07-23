CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for July 2021

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.05.