CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for July 2021

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
 10 days ago

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the July 2021 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record on July 30, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on. August 5, 2021. Details of the...

