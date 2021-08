The vaccine industry is not one to be counted out, even as more and more Americans become inoculated against the novel coronavirus. There are still swaths of U.S. citizens that need to be vaccinated, as well as those abroad; even those who have already gotten their shots could need boosters as the mutative virus seeks to subvert vaccines. Investors are wise to this knowledge, and as such, they are still hunting down vaccine plays with high upward potential. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is revealing itself to be one of these today, and VXRT stock is on the rise in response.