I’ve been playing Genshin Impact for a while now, and honestly, I’ve had mixed feelings about the game; but the one thing I’m sure about is that it gives gacha games a whole new perspective, and my experience of it has been satisfactory and surreal. An open-world action/adventure RPG setup, where avid gamers will clearly notice similarities between The Legend of Zelda and this game. There are a few identical features, but this isn’t a carbon copy, from the world that it is set into the multiple character roster, to the story, every aspect is unique.