The FDA has signed off Vaxart Inc's (NASDAQ:VXRT) Investigational New Drug application for an S-only oral tablet SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate. "This is great news because it allows us to move forward with our first S-only vaccine construct," said Andrei Floroiu, Vaxart's Chief Executive Officer. "As we said at the end of the first quarter, we will explore multiple S-only constructs in clinical trials alongside the S+N construct that has already completed its Phase I trial."