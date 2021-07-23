Cancel
Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 100 Basis Points As Expected

By RTTNews
 10 days ago

(RTTNews) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Friday, to bring the inflation to the target. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 6.50 percent from 5.50 percent. The outcome of the meeting came in line with economists' expectations.

#Inflation#Interest Rates#Point Of Interest#The Board Of Directors#Russian#The Bank Of Russia#Capital Economics
