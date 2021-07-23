One Killed, One Critical In Overnight Valrico Scooter Crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A 36-year-old Valrico man was killed and a 37-year old Valrino woman is in critical condition after a crash that happened on SR-60 just west of Mount Carmel Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man and woman were riding a 2020 Taotao Pony 50 motorscooter, traveling eastbound in the left turn lane of SR-60, approaching the Walmart driveway located at 1208 East Brandon Blvd.

Troopers say the scooter turned left to enter Walmart and into the path of a 2013 Toyota Camry and was struck by the car.

The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The female passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

